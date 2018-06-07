Cam Joins Sam Smith's Thrill of It All Tour

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Cam will team with British pop superstar Sam Smith on the North American leg of his the Thrill of It All Tour. The trek kicks off on June 18th in Toronto , Ontario , with a total of 22 dates in arenas across North America . After crossing the U.S. , the tour wraps in Mexico City on July 27th.

The "Diane" singer previously joined Smith on all four of his sold-out shows at the O2 in London earlier this year, performing "Palace," the song they co-wrote together with Tyler Johnson. That tune, on which Cam also sings backing vocals and plays guitar, is a highlight of Smith's The Thrill of It All LP, which topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic when it was released late last year.

The third such "across the pond" collaboration for country artists, the Cam-Sam pairing follows Harry Styles' road dates with Kacey Musgraves, and Niall Horan's tour with Maren Morris. Styles' fellow One Direction-er, the Irishman Horan also recorded the song "Seeing Blind" with Morris.

"I could not be more excited to go on the road with Sam," Cam says in a statement. "He is one of the greatest singers of our generation. To be associated with his show – that voice, those songs, that heart – it's a tremendous compliment, and I can't wait to share my music with his audience every night."

The Thrill of It All tour dates: