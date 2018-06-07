Trending

Cam Joins Sam Smith's Thrill of It All Tour

"Burning House" singer-songwriter also penned "Palace" for the British pop-soul performer

Cam will join Sam Smith for his The Thrill of It All Tour beginning June 18th in Toronto, Ontario. Credit: Rick Diamond/REX/Shutterstock

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Cam will team with British pop superstar Sam Smith on the North American leg of his the Thrill of It All Tour. The trek kicks off on June 18th in Toronto, Ontario, with a total of 22 dates in arenas across North America. After crossing the U.S., the tour wraps in Mexico City on July 27th.

The "Diane" singer previously joined Smith on all four of his sold-out shows at the O2 in London earlier this year, performing "Palace," the song they co-wrote together with Tyler Johnson. That tune, on which Cam also sings backing vocals and plays guitar, is a highlight of Smith's The Thrill of It All LP, which topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic when it was released late last year.

The third such "across the pond" collaboration for country artists, the Cam-Sam pairing follows Harry Styles' road dates with Kacey Musgraves, and Niall Horan's tour with Maren Morris. Styles' fellow One Direction-er, the Irishman Horan also recorded the song "Seeing Blind" with Morris.

"I could not be more excited to go on the road with Sam," Cam says in a statement. "He is one of the greatest singers of our generation. To be associated with his show – that voice, those songs, that heart – it's a tremendous compliment, and I can't wait to share my music with his audience every night."

The Thrill of It All tour dates:

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 29 & 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 11 – Orlando, FL @Amway Center
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
July 25 – Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
July 27 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes