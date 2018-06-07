Cam Joins Sam Smith's Thrill of It All Tour

Grammy-nominated powerhouse
The "Diane" singer previously joined Smith on all four of his sold-out shows at the O2 in
The third such "across the pond" collaboration for country artists, the Cam-Sam pairing follows Harry Styles' road dates with Kacey Musgraves, and Niall Horan's tour with Maren Morris. Styles' fellow One Direction-er, the Irishman Horan also recorded the song "Seeing Blind" with Morris.
"I could not be more excited to go on the road with Sam,"
The Thrill of It All tour dates:
June 18 –
June 19 –
June 22 –
June 23 –
June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 29 & 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 11 – Orlando, FL @Amway Center
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
July 25 – Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
July 27 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes