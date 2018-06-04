Wayne Secrest, Founding Member of Confederate Railroad, Dead at 68

Wayne Secrest, longtime bass player of the country-rock group Confederate Railroad, has died after a lengthy illness. His bandmates shared the news of Secrest's passing on Facebook late Saturday night. Secrest's health issues had forced him to retire from touring late last year.
"We shared millions of miles, thousands of concerts and a lifetime of memories," the band wrote in their post. "
Born in April 1950, Secrest was a founding member of Confederate Railroad, along with songwriter Danny Shirley, Michael Lamb, Chris McDaniel, Mark Dufresne and
The Grammy-nominated group signed with Nashville's Atlantic Records in 1992 and their double-platinum-selling self-titled debut LP generated six Top Forty hits, including their biggest, "Queen of Memphis," which peaked at Number Two. The follow-up album Notorious was released in 1994, by which time they had been named Top New Vocal Group by the Academy of Country Music. Two more albums for