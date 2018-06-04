Wayne Secrest, Founding Member of Confederate Railroad, Dead at 68

Wayne Secrest, longtime bass player of the country-rock group Confederate Railroad, has died after a lengthy illness. His bandmates shared the news of Secrest's passing on Facebook late Saturday night. Secrest's health issues had forced him to retire from touring late last year.

"We shared millions of miles, thousands of concerts and a lifetime of memories," the band wrote in their post. " Wayne ’s memory will live on in every note we play for as long as you allow us to continue."

Born in April 1950, Secrest was a founding member of Confederate Railroad, along with songwriter Danny Shirley, Michael Lamb, Chris McDaniel, Mark Dufresne and Warren "Gates" Nichols. Nichols died in 2009. The group, known for their often irreverent, humorous songs, including "She Took It Like a Man" and "Trashy Women," was founded in the Atlanta area in 1987. In addition to playing local bars and clubs, they also served as the backing band for both David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck.