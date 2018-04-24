See Cole Swindell's 'Break Up' Sequel in 'Somebody's Been Drinkin'' Video

Cole Swindell lays out part two of a bittersweet romantic saga in his new video for "Somebody's Been Drinkin'," the second track released from his upcoming third studio album.

Extending the story Swindell began with the conflicted video to his current single, "Break Up in the End," the new clip features the same actress and even a few flashback scenes, following a series of boozy, late-night texts sent in the wake of the split. This time the action is seen from the female perspective, when both parties clearly still have feelings for each other – especially at closing time – but the question of how this story ends remains open.

With its deep, brooding groove and temptation-filled lyrics, the hookup ballad follows Swindell's "Break Up in the End," which takes a big-picture view on the choice between loving and losing or never loving at all. A new album is in the works, and Swindell's first two LPs earned Platinum and Gold designations, respectively. The singer-songwriter recently wrapped up his headlining Reason to Drink Tour, and will perform select festival dates this summer.