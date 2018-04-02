See Cole Swindell's Backward-Playing 'Break Up in the End' Video

Cole Swindell pushes rewind on an ill-fated love story in the new video for "Break Up in the End," the sensitive first single from the Georgia native's upcoming third studio album.

Directed by Jay Martin, the bittersweet clip features Swindell reflecting on the end of a relationship. But instead of drowning his sorrows or wallowing in regret, he takes a more gracious approach. Following the theme of the song, Swindell watches as the story plays out in reverse – starting with his ex walking out the door and ending with them meeting for the first time in bar. Along the way there's some pillow fighting and a rainy night make-out session, with the ball capped singer-songwriter concluding that it was ultimately worthwhile, even if it didn't work out.

Featuring delicate acoustic guitars and piano accents, the quiet, thoughtful ballad was written by Jon Nite, Chase McGill and Jessie Jo Dillon and recalls the romantic polish of Swindell's Number One hit "Middle of a Memory." Swindell's new album is expected sometime later this year. In the meantime, he'll finish up his first headlining Reason to Drink Tour in Los Angeles April 7th, then continue on with a summer full of festival and fair appearances.