Hear Cole Swindell's Delicate New Song 'Break Up in the End'

Cole Swindell returns with a sensitive new ballad and a respectful message in "Break Up in the End," as the proven hitmaker heads toward the release of his third studio album.

Released on Friday, the tune was written by Jon Nite, Chase McGill and Jessie Jo Dillon and finds its main character dealing with the lingering emotions of a still-fresh breakup. Backed by delicate strains of acoustic guitar, Swindell's measured vocals assure his former flame that even though they can't get back together, he wouldn't change a thing. Swindell has also released an official video for the song, with the Georgia native pacing under a single spotlight on a darkened sound stage.

No other details on Swindell's upcoming third album have been revealed, but three of the singer-song-writer's last four singles – "You Should Be Here," "Middle of a Memory" and the Dierks Bentley collaboration "Flatliner" – have all reached the top two spots on Billboard's Country Airplay radio chart. Swindell is currently playing his first-ever headlining shows on the Reason to Drink Tour with Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.