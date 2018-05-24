Cole Swindell, Jake Owen Added to 2018 CMA Fest Stadium Lineup

Jake Owen and Cole Swindell have been added to the nightly lineup of concerts at Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Festival, joining a list of performers that includes Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and more. Owen is scheduled to play Friday, June 8th, the same night as Underwood and Luke Combs, while Swindell appears on Sunday ahead of sets by Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan.

Also returning for its seventh total year at CMA Music Festival is the popular HGTV Lodge, which will feature acoustic performances by Ashley McBryde, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi, Lee Ann Womack and numerous others. HGTV personalities Jonathan and Drew Scott, of Property Brothers fame are expected to make an appearance.

Inside Nashville's Music City Center, Xfinity Fan Fair X will bring together multiple stages, shopping, panel discussions and artist meet and greets. Among the opportunities for music at Fan Fair X is the Radio Disney Country Stage, which will feature performances from Devin Dawson, Lindsay Ell, Cam and more. Additionally, Fan Fair X will include the CMA Close Up Stage, with Artist of the Day sessions by Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan, as well as the Spotlight Stage highlighting emerging country talent.

CMA Fest descends upon downtown Nashville June 7th to 10th, with free musical performances during the daytime and the ticketed big stage performances at Nissan Stadium happening every evening. Schedule and tickets are available at cmaworld.com.