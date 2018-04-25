Developing Story: Fleetwood Mac Break Silence on Lindsey Buckingham Firing
See Brothers Osborne Talk Royal Baby, Facebook in 'Hot Takes' on 'Colbert'

TJ and John Osborne riff on everything from sandwiches to the Pulitzer prize during their visit to 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

TJ and John Osborne sound off during a round of "Hot Takes" on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Along with performing their current single "Shoot Me Straight" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night, Brothers Osborne also engaged in a round of Colbert's "Hot Takes." Essentially a word association quiz, siblings TJ and John Osborne offered their opinions on everything from the farewell tours of Paul Simon and Elton John ("It's a ploy!") to singers winning the Pulitzer Prize ("Willie Nelson could have a Pulitzer and a Nobel Peace Prize.")

The brothers also weigh in on the subject of Facebook influencing U.S. elections: "I wish we'd go back to cat pictures," says John of his preferred online distraction. He also gets an off-camera reaction from his wife, British singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, when he's asked for his thoughts on the royal baby. 

The freewheeling segment further highlights Brothers Osborne's shoot-from-the-hip everyman persona, which informs the songs on their just-released new album Port Saint Joe. The band is currently in a promotional push for the LP and will perform at Stagecoach in Indio, California, on April 28th. They'll also join Dierks Bentley on his The Mountain Tour this summer.