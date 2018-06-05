Cody Jinks Taps the Sword, Colter Wall for Loud and Heavy Fest

Texas country-rock firebrand Cody Jinks, who has built a grassroots following for his rebellious brand of country music, has announced the artists performing at his first-ever Loud and Heavy Fest. Set for August 18th in Jinks' hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, the festival features a lineup curated by the former thrash-metal singer himself.

Headlined by Jinks, the wildly diverse concert will include Southern rock outfit Whiskey Myers, long-running metal band Corrosion of Conformity, Michigan honky-tonk Whitey Morgan and Nashville country singer Nikki Lane. Canadian troubadour Colter Wall, big-voiced eccentric Paul Cauthen and Austin stoner-metal group the Sword are also on the bill, along with Arkansas singer-songwriter Ward Davis and Lone Star State hero Sunny Sweeney.

Held along the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion, Loud and Heavy will feature two music stages. Tickets go on sale June 15th.

The festival is the latest announcement from Jinks, who this week unveiled plans to release his new album Lifers, via Rounder Records, on July 27th. The LP is the follow-up to Jinks' 2016 effort I'm Not the Devil.