Cody Jinks Details New Album 'Lifers'

Brash country outlaw Cody Jinks shared the details of his much-anticipated eighth album Lifers on Instagram, selecting July 27th for the release of his first LP after signing with Rounder Records.

A Texas native and former thrash metal singer, Jinks captured the attention of country fans in 2016 with the release of I'm Not the Devil, which surprised many by debuting at Number Four on Billboard's Country Album chart and being selected as one of Rolling Stone Country's best albums of the year. After a series of independent albums, Lifers will find Jinks working with a record label for the first time.

Jinks has been performing the rambling, hard livin' "Can't Quit Enough" in concert all year – and it will be included on the new project – while the album's first official single, "Must Be the Whiskey," is slated for release on June 15th.

The hard-touring artist is currently on the road with dates scheduled through July 21st in Peoria, Illinois, and plans to curate the Loud and Heavy Fest in Fort Worth, Texas, this August.

Here's a complete track listing for Cody Jinks' Lifers:

1. "Holy Water"

2. "Must Be the Whiskey"

3. "Somewhere Between I Love You and I'm Leavin'"

4. "Lifers"

5. "Big Last Name"

6. "Desert Wind"

7. "Colorado"

8. "Can't Quit Enough"

9. "7th Floor"

10. "Stranger"

11. "Head Case"