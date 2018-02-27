Next summer marks the 30th anniversary of Clint Black's first chart-topping hit, "A Better Man," whose success paved the way for nearly two dozen Top 10 singles. Black tackles one of his final Number Ones, "Nothin' but the Taillights," during a live taping of the PBS concert program Front and Center that was presented in partnership with the CMA Songwriters Series.
Black takes charge of his touring band in the performance above, leading the charge not only with his voice – a country croon that remains remarkably undiminished by the passing years – but with his guitar playing, too. Sporting the same pitch-black hat that he's worn throughout much of his career, Black looks chipper and charming in the video, with finger-picking instrumental skills that have skyrocketed since his days as a Nineties hitmaker.
Black's episode of Front and Center airs this weekend on PBS. Meanwhile, the country icon continues touring throughout the spring and summer, with a schedule of amphitheater shows, casino gigs and theater appearances that stretches all the way until August.