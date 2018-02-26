Watch Chris Young's Carefree 'Hangin' On' Video

Chris Young is feeling a little sunshine in 2018, having recently notched his 10th career Number One song with the title track from his album Losing Sleep along with wrapping up a sold-out first leg of his Losing Sleep Tour. In the video for his new single "Hangin' On," the Grand Ole Opry member soaks up the sun at his beachside concert while sparks fly nearby.

Related Chris Young Talks 'Balancing Act' of New Album 'Losing Sleep' Newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member embraces his role as primary songwriter and producer on his seventh LP

Filmed in partnership with the area's tourism bureau, the "Hangin' On" video features some impressive aerial footage of the sand and surf around Clearwater Beach, Florida. The story follows a young couple through a romantic day of sightseeing, ripping through the waves on a Sea-Doo and sharing a couple blue cocktails. Eventually, they end up in the audience at Young's show, more or less acting out the song's line, "Ain't nothin' like spinning you around the room where everyone can see, you hangin' on to me."

Young's Losing Sleep World Tour, which played to 18 cities in its first leg, will resume on April 5th with guests Morgan Evans and Kane Brown. This second leg will feature Young's first-ever headlining hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, set for September 22nd.