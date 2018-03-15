Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss to Sing for Daryle Singletary at Free Concert

Artists from the worlds of country, bluegrass and gospel music are coming together for a musical celebration in memory of traditional country hitmaker Daryle Singletary, who died last month at 46.
The Daryle Singletary Keepin' It Country Tribute Show, slated for Tuesday, March 27th, will take place at downtown
"It is a huge honor to be asked to sing at Daryle's tribute," Darryl Worley said in a statement. "I can only hope that it will bring some comfort to the family to honor him and his memory with this gathering."
Singletary's traditional-leaning hits included "I Let Her Lie," "Too Much Fun" and "Amen Kind of Love." He died at his home in
In addition to his solo recording career, Singletary collaborated with George Jones and Johnny Paycheck, Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs, John Anderson and Rhonda Vincent.