Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss to Sing for Daryle Singletary at Free Concert

Artists from the worlds of country, bluegrass and gospel music are coming together for a musical celebration in memory of traditional country hitmaker Daryle Singletary, who died last month at 46.

Related Daryle Singletary: His 10 Essential Songs From "I'm Living Up to Her Low Expectations" to "Jesus & Bartenders," the best tracks by the Nineties star, who died Monday at 46

The Daryle Singletary Keepin' It Country Tribute Show, slated for Tuesday, March 27th, will take place at downtown Nashville 's historic Ryman Auditorium. Artists performing at the memorial include Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Chris Young, Darryl Worley, Josh Turner, Andy Griggs, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Mo Pitney, Pete Schlegel, Curtis Wright, and Jeff and Sheri Easter. The event will be hosted by WSM Radio's Eddie Stubbs and is free and open to the public. Information about ticketing has yet to be announced.

"It is a huge honor to be asked to sing at Daryle's tribute," Darryl Worley said in a statement. "I can only hope that it will bring some comfort to the family to honor him and his memory with this gathering."

Singletary's traditional-leaning hits included "I Let Her Lie," "Too Much Fun" and "Amen Kind of Love." He died at his home in Lebanon , Tennessee , outside Nashville , on February 12th.

In addition to his solo recording career, Singletary collaborated with George Jones and Johnny Paycheck, Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs, John Anderson and Rhonda Vincent.

