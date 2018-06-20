Chris Young Extends 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour

Getting a good night's sleep is rarely a guaranteed thing for an on-the-road musician, but Chris Young is probably sleeping easy these days as he makes plans to expand his first headlining arena tour with a string of 15 new dates and supporting appearances from Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans, and Dee Jay Silver.

Young's Losing Sleep Tour, named for the most recent LP he released in 2017, originally kicked off in January. Its new dates stretch from October to December, beginning October 25th at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Subsequent stops will be centered in the Midwest and central U.S., including Knoxville, Tennessee, with a one-off trip north of the border to Toronto. The newly announced shows wrap up with a couple East Coast dates, the last of which is takes place December 8th at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Last March, Young spoke with Rolling Stone about the challenges of his biggest-ever tour, and had a good-humored outlook. "Things are different when you do a headlining tour. The good part is you're in control of everything; you can do whatever you want to do. But the bad part is if nobody shows up, it's your fault," he said with a laugh.



Losing Sleep, which reached Number One on the country charts, came out shortly after Young's induction into the Grand Ole Opry last October. His next show is June 24th at Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, California.

The full list of Chris Young's new Losing Sleep Tour dates:

October 25 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

October 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center

October 27 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

November 1 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

November 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 3 — Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

November 8 — Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center

November 9 — Hersey, PA @ Giant Center

November 10 — Syracuse, NY @ The Onecenter War Memorial Arena

November 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 30 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

December 1— Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

December 6— Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

December 7 — Long Island, NY @ NYCB Live

December 8 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena