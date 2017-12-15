Chris Stapleton Was Most Played Artist of Any Genre on Jukeboxes in 2017

Chris Stapleton was the most-played artist on TouchTunes jukeboxes, as the music company releases its year-end charts. As a whole, country music accounts for more than half of the most-played artists and songs on digital jukeboxes in 2017.

The charts measure plays tallied by digital jukeboxes in 65,000 U.S. bars and restaurants, and Stapleton claims both the top artist distinction and the top song. His "Tennessee Whiskey," part of the award-winner's breakout album debut, Traveller, held the Number One spot for over 80 weeks – which according to a press release is longer than any song in TouchTunes history.

Meanwhile, Jon Pardi was named the year's top-played newcomer.

Here are TouchTunes' most played artists for 2017:

1. Chris Stapleton

2. AC/DC

3. Eric Church

4. Lynyrd Skynyrd

5. Bruno Mars

6. The Rolling Stones

7. Luke Bryan

8. Eagles

9. Johnny Cash

10. George Strait

Here are TouchTunes' most played songs for 2017:

1. Chris Stapleton, "Tennessee Whiskey"

2. Keith Urban, "Blue Ain’t Your Color"

3. Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

4. Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"

5. Steve Earle, "Copperhead Road"

6. Garth Brooks, "Friends In Low Places"

7. Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

8. Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

9. Queen, "Fat Bottomed Girls"

10. Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"