Chris Stapleton Plots 2018 All-American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton went home from the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday as country music's most decorated winner, earning three trophies, including the Best Country Album prize for From A Room: Volume 1. This summer, he'll take that award-winning formula back on the road, as he fuels up for another run of dates on the All-American Road Show Tour.
Kicking off June 16th in Brandon, Mississippi, the All-American Road Show is a continuation of Stapleton's 2017 tour of the same name, which supported both volumes of his From A Room album. Before the tour wraps in November, Stapleton will hit an assortment of arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S., including Los Angeles' the Forum, New York City's Madison Square Garden and Lexington's Rupp Arena in his home state of Kentucky. Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb will support on most dates.
Stapleton's big Grammy night, which included a performance of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" with Emmylou Harris to introduce the In Memoriam section of the show, was the cherry on top of an incredible week. On Saturday night, he served as the musical performer on Saturday Night Live with surprise guest Sturgill Simpson, delivering blistering versions of his songs "Midnight Train to Memphis" and "Hard Livin'." Late last week, he turned up as the featured guest on "Say Something," a hypnotic new track from pop star Justin Timberlake's forthcoming Man of the Woods LP.
Here are Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show dates for 2018:
June 16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
June 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
June 28 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
June 30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
July 20 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 21 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 26 – South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
July 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 2 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
August 3 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
August 4 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 16 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
October 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
October 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
October 6 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
October 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
October 25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
October 26 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
October 27 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
November 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 3 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena