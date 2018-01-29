Chris Stapleton Plots 2018 All-American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton went home from the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday as country music's most decorated winner, earning three trophies, including the Best Country Album prize for From A Room: Volume 1. This summer, he'll take that award-winning formula back on the road, as he fuels up for another run of dates on the All-American Road Show Tour.

Kicking off June 16th in Brandon, Mississippi, the All-American Road Show is a continuation of Stapleton's 2017 tour of the same name, which supported both volumes of his From A Room album. Before the tour wraps in November, Stapleton will hit an assortment of arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S., including Los Angeles' the Forum, New York City's Madison Square Garden and Lexington's Rupp Arena in his home state of Kentucky. Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb will support on most dates.

Stapleton's big Grammy night, which included a performance of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" with Emmylou Harris to introduce the In Memoriam section of the show, was the cherry on top of an incredible week. On Saturday night, he served as the musical performer on Saturday Night Live with surprise guest Sturgill Simpson, delivering blistering versions of his songs "Midnight Train to Memphis" and "Hard Livin'." Late last week, he turned up as the featured guest on "Say Something," a hypnotic new track from pop star Justin Timberlake's forthcoming Man of the Woods LP.

Here are Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show dates for 2018:

June 16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

June 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

June 28 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

June 30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

July 20 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 21 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 26 – South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

July 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 2 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

August 3 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

August 4 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 16 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

October 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

October 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

October 6 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

October 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

October 25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

October 26 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

October 27 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

November 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 3 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena