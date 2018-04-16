Marty Stuart Enlists Chris Stapleton, John Prine for Annual 'Late Night Jam'

Marty Stuart's Late Night Jam returns to Nashville this summer for the 17th year, bringing a hand-picked lineup of songwriters, square dancers and comedians to the Ryman Auditorium. As usual, the event will take place during the annual CMA Music Festival, kicking off at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6th, and running until the wee small hours.

Hosted by Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, this year's Late Night Jam includes country heavyweights and newcomers alike, with Margo Price, John Prine, Connie Smith and Chris Stapleton all dominating the roster. The Grand Ole Opry Squaredancers will make a return appearance, as will former Hee Haw cast member Gary Mule Deer, whose punchline-filled music has traditionally provided some comic relief during the annual event. Rounding out the evening are the Wandering Hearts, an up-and-coming British country-folk act rooted in the sounds of Fleetwood Mac and First Aid Kit.

Tickets for the Late Night Jam go on sale April 20th at 10 a.m., one day before Marty Stuart's Way Out West – Desert Suite (Trip One) hits stores as a limited edition 12" vinyl. Released in conjunction with Record Store Day, the LP includes B-sides and rare collaborations, including material originally tracked with producer Mike Campbell during the sessions for last year's Way Out West. Also filling the track list is the Merle Haggard duet "TB Blues," a live performance that originally appeared on The Marty Stuart Show. Listen to the world premiere of Desert Suite (Trip One)'s Side A below.

Ten days after the Late Night Jam, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous superlatives will share the stage with Stapleton again, kicking off a long summertime run as an opening act on Stapleton's All-American Road Show.