Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Arcade Fire Lead Forecastle 2018 Lineup

The annual Forecastle Festival, launched in 2002, has announced its 2018 lineup, with Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse headlining the three-day event in Louisville, Kentucky. Held on the banks of the Ohio River, Forecastle is set for July 13th through 15th.

As in years past, the lineup is particularly diverse, with artists from T-Pain and Vic Mensa to Lucero and White Reaper on the bill. But this year's roster also boasts a heavy dose of country and Americana. Along with co-headliner Stapleton, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Tyminski, Houndmouth, the Punch Brothers, Jenny Lewis and female folk trio I'm With Her are all scheduled to perform.

Billed as a weekend of music, art and activism, Forecastle adopts a nautical theme, taking advantage of its location on Louisville's 85-acre Waterfront Park. Past headliners have included LCD Soundsystem, Alabama Shakes and Modest Mouse, who last performed in 2015, a year that also saw Stapleton make his first Forecastle appearance.

Other artists set for 2018 include the War on Drugs, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Father John Misty, Jimmy Eat World, Hiss Golden Messenger and Ron Gallo. Tickets for Forecastle go on sale January 19th at 10:00 a.m./Eastern. See the full lineup below.