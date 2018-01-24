2018 Grammys: Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris Added as Performers

Chris Stapleton and Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris have been added to the performance lineup for the 2018 Grammy Awards, with two sharing the stage during the January 28th broadcast.

Although the details of their performance have not been revealed, both have a history of Grammy success. Stapleton – already a two-time winner thanks to his efforts on 2015's Traveller – is nominated for three awards at the star-studded event, including Best Country Solo Performance for "Either Way," Best Country Song for "Broken Halos" and Best Country Album for From A Room: Volume 1. Stapleton also appears on "Say Something," a track from Justin Timberlake's forthcoming Man of the Woods LP. Harris, a 13-time Grammy winner and Americana icon, is being honored this year with a Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Queen, Tina Turner and Neil Diamond.

Other performers announced on Wednesday include jazz pianist Jon Batiste and rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr., who will pay tribute to the late rock & roll legends Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, plus Puerto Rican vocalist Zuleyka Rivera and rock superstar Sting. Previously announced Grammy performers include Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, who will sing in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Festival, plus Little Big Town, Kesha, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and more.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards airs live January 28th on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET, with James Corden hosting the event from New York City's Madison Square Garden.