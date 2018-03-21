CMA Music Festival: Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead 2018 Lineup

The performance lineup for Nashville's 2018 CMA Music Festival was revealed on Wednesday, with Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan named as performers during the four nights of concerts at Nissan Stadium.

Now in its 47th year, the 2018 festival will take place in downtown Nashville from June 7th – 10th, with hundreds of artists appearing on 11 stages around the city's Lower Broadway tourist district. As in year's past, tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the festival – which will include free daytime shows, fan-club parties, autograph-signing sessions and more, in addition to the nightly stadium concerts.

Joining the Nissan Stadium nightly lineup are Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Charles Esten and Friends, Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Ann Womack and Brett Young. Special appearances will be made by Lauren Alaina and Bebe Rexha, who have each had recent hits with featured performers – Alaina with Kane Brown on "What Ifs" and Rexha with Florida Georgia Line on "Meant to Be."

Across the Cumberland River on the Riverfront Stage, Pardi will officially kick the festival off with a 10 a.m. performance on June 7th, and he'll be followed by artists like Cam, Devin Dawson, Walker Hayes, Lanco, LoCash, Scotty McCreery, the Cadillac Three, Aaron Watson and many others.

The Breakout stage in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will play host to new faces like Kassie Aston, Ashley Campbell, Jillian Jacqueline and Ashley McBryde, while the Budweiser Forever Country stage will highlight throwback favorites like Keith Anderson, Joe Diffie, Lorrie Morgan and Shenendoah.

As always, all daytime performances on the Riverfront, Breakout and Budweiser Forever Stages are free and open to public, while a limited number of four-day tickets to the Nissan stadium concerts are still available. Those nightly concerts will once again be filmed for a special to air on ABC later this summer. Check CMA Fest website for a complete list of 2018 performers.