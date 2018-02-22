Charlie Worsham Rebukes NRA Politicians, Praises Parkland Students

There are few political issues that have touched Nashville so deeply as gun control, particularly in the wake of the October 1st shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. But as the rest of the country reignites the weapons debate after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and students from Parkland, Florida, fight to prevent the next one from happening, the country community has stayed mainly on the sidelines. Charlie Worsham, however, took to Twitter on Thursday to proclaim his point of view and support of reform.

"Thank you, Parkland students, for your courage & leadership," he wrote. "my mom is a teacher. every day i fear she could be the next victim of gun violence. i won’t be casting any vote for any candidate in any election who has taken so much as $.01 from the @NRA @NRACountry #neveragain."

Worhsam has been one of few major label country stars to speak out aggressively in support of gun control and against the NRA, and specifically about NRA Country – which has been silent on social media since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas took place, resulting in the loss of 17 lives. Maren Morris, who posted the moving speech from student and activist Emma Gonzalez, and Brothers Osborne, who re-tweeted Barack Obama's thoughts on gun control, have been some of the precious few from the Music Row community to speak out. Which, as Rolling Stone Country has pointed out, could hold an invaluable position in terms of reaching an influential, conservative base.



"What I see happening with guns is that we're not even trying," Worsham, who owns a 9mm handgun, told Rolling Stone Country. "There's a wide margin of options between not doing anything and banning guns."

