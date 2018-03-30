Hear Cassadee Pope's Bold New Song 'Take You Home'

Cassadee Pope is looking for a deeper connection in her new song "Take You Home," which debuted on Friday. The aggressive track is Pope's first release since 2016's "Summer."

A dense mix of sizzling hi-hats, pedal steel and electric guitar buzz, "Take You Home" comes on strong from the jump. Like Chris Lane's current single "Take Back Home Girl," Pope's concerns here are less carnal and more long-term in nature – she stresses the importance of two people looking past their initial attraction to learn about the entirety of one another's lives. "This ain't the same old story about two hearts hooking up, one and done on a Friday," she sings in a rhythmic cadence that's more Rihanna than Reba.

"I love the lyric – it's very bold," Pope said in a video accompanying the song, which was written by Emily Weisband, Ben Hayslip and former Boys Like Girls member Paul DiGiovanni, with whom Pope toured as frontwoman of the rock band Hey Monday.

Beginning April 2nd, Pope is set to serve as an adviser to Kelly Clarkson's team on The Voice, competing against coach Blake Shelton, who guided her to victory in the show's third season.