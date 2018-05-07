Watch Carrie Underwood's Glam Music Video for 'Cry Pretty'

Carrie Underwood explores the public and private sides of fame in the moody new video for "Cry Pretty." The country star premiered the clip during Sunday night's American Idol.

Related Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty' Following an emotional performance on Sunday's ACM Awards, Underwood prepares her first release with Capitol Records Nashville

Images of Underwood walking dimly lit streets and then down a hotel hallway are intercut with her crying in the shower, letting the water wash away both her tears and whatever emotion is haunting her. But such turmoil is nowhere to be found when the entertainer moves to the stage, where she puts on her brave face to do her job. The juxtaposition works: reinforcing that, yes, even superstars like Underwood have problems they're working through.

Underwood debuted "Cry Pretty" live onstage during April's ACM Awards in Las Vegas, and has since announced a new album of the same name due September 14th. Written by Underwood with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, the song has been an empowering anthem for the singer, who rebounded from a surgery-requiring fall at her home in November.

"The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can't hold them back," Underwood said of the song's lyrics in a letter to her fans. "It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life."

Underwood is set to perform at Nashville's Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Music Festival next month.