Carrie Underwood to Play Special Fourth of July Concert

New York City 's Seaport District will be the site of an Independence Day celebration launching Hot Country Live, Spotify's new live concert series that will further extend the popular streaming service's flagship Hot Country playlist.

Carrie Underwood will headline the Fourth of July event, which will take place at the Seaport's Rooftop at Pier 17 concert venue. Rising country duo Dan + Shay will open the show, which comes just two weeks after the June 22nd release of their self-titled third studio LP. Additional Hot Country Live concerts are planned for select cities nationwide.

Spotify's Hot Country playlist, which boasts more than 4.5 million followers worldwide, was recently relaunched as an enhanced playlist featuring exclusive and original video content, combining music and video into a single view. The platform allows users worldwide to listen to songs and watch interviews and music videos featuring country artists.

In addition to the Hot Country Live concerts, the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series, which launches August 1st with an appearance by comedian Amy Schumer, is the latest development in the revitalization of the Seaport District. The 1.5-acre rooftop has panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge , the Manhattan Skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

Underwood's latest album, Cry Pretty, her first on Capitol Records Nashville, will be released September 14th. She was among the headlining artists who appeared at the nightly concerts during last weekend's CMA Music Festival.

