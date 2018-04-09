Carrie Underwood to Perform New Song at 2018 ACM Awards

When she wasn't blasting the NHL for a bad call that cost the Nashville Predators and her husband Mike Fisher a victory, Carrie Underwood spent the past week teasing fans about the prospect of new music, posting images from the studio and rehearsing with her band. On Monday, the Academy of Country Music confirmed that a fresh single from Underwood was on the way, announcing that the country star will perform the as yet untitled song during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

A studio version of the single seems to be on tap for midweek, with Underwood tweeting an image of her left eye, made up with glittery "tears," and the caption "This Wednesday, April 11. 6 am ET."

The track will be Underwood's first new music since the Super Bowl anthem "The Champion" with Ludacris in January, and her first solo radio single since 2016's "Dirty Laundry." (She appeared with Keith Urban on his song "The Fighter" in 2017.)

The ACM Awards performance will mark the first time that Underwood has appeared onstage in public since a serious fall at her home in November that required more than 40 stitches to her face. "When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood wrote in a January note to her fan club. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood is nominated for two awards at the April 15th ACM Awards, for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for "The Fighter" with Urban.