Just days after her triumphant live performance of the new single "Cry Pretty" at Sunday's ACM Awards in Las Vegas, Carrie Underwood opened up to SiriusXM's Storme Warren during a recent interview on country channel the Highway, sharing details of the November accident that left her in need of surgery and how her husband, NHL star Mike Fisher, helped her through.

"I'm really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest," the multi-award-winning singer said. "I'm probably not a very good patient because I'm like, 'I can do it… I'm not completely broken. I can do this.' I'd say the hardest part was my wrist. I can't use my appendage and I'm trying to pick my kid up and make food and, like, do mom stuff. That was challenging."

Underwood suffered facial injuries requiring upwards of 50 stitches, and a broken wrist that required surgery and the insertion of a metal plate following a fall outside her home on November 12th.

"I just fell down," she explains matter-of-factly of the accident. "I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing before bed and I was clumsy and I tripped. I held on to the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step.

Underwood 's latest LP, Cry Pretty, will be released September 14th. In the below clip from the same interview, the superstar performer talks about the emotional impact her accident had on the writing and recording of material from the new record.