Carrie Underwood, Backstreet Boys Added to 2018 CMT Music Awards

The 2018 CMT Music Awards have added several superstar artists and unique collaborations to the performance lineup for next week's event. Among them are "Cry Pretty" singer Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, pop quintet Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and the show's hosts Little Big Town.

In a pair of collaborative performances, Dierks Bentley teams with Video of the Year nominees Brothers Osborne – who appear on Bentley's new song "Burning Man" – while nominee Darius Rucker will be joined by Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley and Jason Aldean, presumably for a live rendition of their raucous take on the Drivin' n' Cryin' song "Straight to Hell." Rucker and his pals, whom he dubbed "the Troublemakers" in a Twitter post featuring the quartet outfitted in Western garb, recorded the song together for the singer's When Was the Last Time album. Rucker, Aldean and Lady Antebellum singer Kelley joined blues rocker Derek Trucks to open last year's awards show with a tribute to the late Gregg Allman.