Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

Just days after a powerful comeback performance at the ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood has officially announced her new album Cry Pretty, due out September 14th.

The album marks her first release with Capitol Records Nashville, having launched her career and released five studio albums with Arista Nashville. Underwood co-produced the new album with David Garcia, known for his work with artists like Kip Moore and Florida Georgia Line.

In a trailer previewing the album, Underwood says, "Sometimes you get together and write a song that is kind of exactly what you're feeling at that moment, and that was 'Cry Pretty' for me. I think 'Cry Pretty' sets the tone for the rest of the album because it's emotional and it is real, but there's also just some incredible musical moments in the song."

Underwood announced and released the track "Cry Pretty," co-written with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose – also known as the Love Junkies – earlier this month. She performed the song at the ACM Awards on Sunday, marking her first public appearance since a fall that left her with facial injuries in November. The same night, Underwood and Keith Urban took home the ACM for Vocal Event of the Year honor for their collaboration on "The Fighter." In a letter to her fan club, she wrote of her injuries and subsequent time out of the spotlight, "Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down."



A track list for Cry Pretty has not yet been released.