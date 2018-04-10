Carrie Underwood Announces 'Cry Pretty' Song, Shares Health Update

Carrie Underwood shared a lengthy note with members of her fan club on Tuesday, revealing the title of her upcoming single and offering a glimpse into her recovery from a nasty fall in November that required surgery to her wrist and stitches to her face.

"My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while," Underwood wrote, choosing to view the incident and the subsequent downtime as a mixed blessing. "Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down."

Underwood also divulged the title of her new single. "Cry Pretty" arrives Wednesday at 6 am/ET and was written by Underwood with the songwriting collective known as the Love Junkies: Hillary Lindsey, Liz Roze and Lori McKenna. "The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can't hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life," Underwood said. "It's emotional. It's real. And it ROCKS!"

The country star will perform "Cry Pretty" at Sunday's ACM Awards in Las Vegas, marking the first time she's appeared onstage in public since her accident last year. Underwood said she's spent the last few months in the studio working on a new album that she's co-producing with writer-producer David Garcia. "I've always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music. It's been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish," she said.

Underwood is up for two awards at the ACMs, for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year, for "The Fighter" with Keith Urban.