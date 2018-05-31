Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson Set for CMT Music Awards Spotlight Stage

The 2018 CMT Music Awards continue to unveil talent for this year's event: a group of first-time nominees, all of them rising talent in the genre, will take the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the show. Nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year, artists Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, Lanco, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson and Walker Hayes will be spotlighted in performances during the show, which is set to air live from Nashville 's Bridgestone Arena on June 6th.

Related Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, FGL Lead CMT Music Awards Nominations Little Big Town will host the annual show honoring the best country music videos

In addition to their nods in the Breakthrough category, platinum-sellers Lanco are up for Group Video of the Year for "Greatest Love Story," while Carly Pearce's Number One debut hit, "Every Little Thing," faces off against Carrie Underwood (and Ludacris), Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris in the Female Video of the Year field.

The Ram Trucks Side Stage performers join previously announced artists taking the main stage during the telecast, including Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. In what should be engaging collaborations, Darius Rucker teams with Jason Aldean, Charles Kelley and Luke Bryan to perform his new song "Straight to Hell" (a cover of a 1989 Drivin' N' Cryin' song), and Dierks Bentley will take the stage in a performance of his song "Burning Man" with Brothers Osborne.