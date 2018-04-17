Watch Cam and 'American Idol' Contestant's Spirited 'Diane' Duet

ABC's reboot of American Idol, featuring Luke Bryan alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in the judge's chairs, presented this season's Top 24 contestants Sunday and Monday night in duets with a roster of top country and pop artists from Cam and Sugarland to Aloe Blacc and Bebe Rexha.

On Monday night's edition, vocal powerhouse Cam , who recently took the CMT Crossroads stage with Motown legend Smokey Robinson, paired with 17-year-old Shannon O'Hara to perform the Grammy-nominated "Burning House." She also teamed with contestant Effie Passero, a fellow California native, for a rousing take on "Diane," the singer's most recent single, which Passero told host Ryan Seacrest she had learned in just 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, neither the judges' enthusiastic response nor Cam's assistance could spare Passero from the chopping block as she was among the 10 eliminated over the two-night duets round. Cam 's other duet partner, O'Hara, was also cut from the competition.

The remaining Top 14 contestants will return to the Idol stage next week, with episodes airing Sunday, April 22nd and Monday, April 23rd.

