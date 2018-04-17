Watch Cam and 'American Idol' Contestant's Spirited 'Diane' Duet

ABC's reboot of American Idol, featuring Luke Bryan alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in the judge's chairs, presented this season's Top 24 contestants Sunday and Monday night in duets with a roster of top country and pop artists from
On Monday night's edition, vocal powerhouse
Unfortunately, neither the judges' enthusiastic response nor Cam's assistance could spare Passero from the chopping block as she was among the 10 eliminated over the two-night duets round.
The remaining Top 14 contestants will return to the Idol stage next week, with episodes airing Sunday, April 22nd and Monday, April 23rd.