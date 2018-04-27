Camila Cabello has brought rising country singer Kane Brown on for a sultry new remix of her hit single "Never Be the Same," giving Brown a chance to show a new level of stylistic diversity.

Zeroing in on an obsessed, hurts-so-good kind of attraction, much of Cabello's dark-pop ballad remains the same as the original, only with Brown's vocals added into the mix. But his inclusion gives the love-struck track an addictive new layer of intrigue, as the Georgia native croons and shows off a much brighter, more expressive vocal register than he does on "What Ifs," his chart-topping duet with Lauren Alaina.

Already Platinum certified, "Never Be the Same" is the second single to be released from Cabello's debut album, Camila, which topped the Billboard 200 on its release in January. The song was written by Cabello with Adam Feeney, Leo Rami Dawod, Jacob Ludwig Olofsson, Noonie Bao and Sasha Yatchenko. Cabello is currently headlining her Never Be the Same Tour, and will open shows on Taylor Swift's upcoming Reputation Tour starting May 8th.

Brown's current single, "Heaven," has also reached Platinum status (his second track to move more than 1 million copies), and is still rising inside the Top 5 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. He'll be on the road with Chris Young's Losing Sleep World Tour beginning May 3rd, and is competing for three honors at this year's Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.