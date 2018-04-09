See Cam's Haunting Cover of Sam Smith's 'Palace'

More than five months after Sam Smith released The Thrill of It All, Cam has recorded her own version of the album highlight "Palace," a stripped-down power ballad that finds its singer sifting through the ruins of a broken relationship.

In the video below, Cam tackles the song from the floor of a dimly-lit room, accompanied only by an electric guitarist. It's a stark recording – gorgeous one minute and heartbreakingly lonely the next – and if Cam's elastic vocal performance sounds as though she's making "Palace" her own, that's because the song technically is hers. Co-written by Smith, Cam and producer Tyler Johnson, "Palace" highlights the pop roots that have always anchored Cam's material, from her days writing material for Miley Cyrus' Bangerz to her current status as a forward-thinking country star.

Meanwhile, while her current single "Diane" scales the charts, Cam is spending the rest of the month on the road, playing a string of shows down the West Coast before heading back east. She'll perform at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 8th.