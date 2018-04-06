Watch Cam Tranform 'Diane' Into a Poignant Piano Ballad

With its guilty conscience and hard-charging southern stomp, Cam's "Diane" flips the script of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," reimagining the difficult conversation between two women – one of them married – who realize they've been played by the same man. Here, Cam plays the unsuspecting "other woman," smitten with a smooth-talking suitor who hides his wedding ring whenever he's with her. Once she learns of the affair, she tracks down the man's wife and confesses, having no intention of leaving a fellow woman in the dark.

"Infidelity is obviously, if it's not happening to you, it's happening to your best friend," Cam told Rolling Stone Country back in November. "It's something that happens all the time and people just don’t want to talk about. So, this is kind of taking the lid off and letting people talk about it."



Given the song's inventive approach to familiar topics, it comes as little surprise that Cam should reinterpret the song again, this time slowing it down to a soulful swoon for a live, stripped-down performance. She's joined by her co-writer and producer Jeff Bhasker, who accompanies her on upright piano. Recorded in Los Angeles as part of Sony's Lost in Music campaign – which also includes Khalid and Noah Cyrus – the video shines new light on the song's melodic turns and blameworthy beauty, paving the way for an American tour that launches next weekend in Las Vegas.