Cam Plots Stripped-Down 'Listening Room Series' Tour

Cam will take a decidedly scaled-down approach to playing shows in 2018, hitting the road in April for the "Listening Room Series" Tour. The "Diane" singer's new trek will visit more than 10 cities, many of them in her native California.

Related Cam Discusses Bold New Song 'Diane,' Gun Control Debate Singer, who opens two shows for George Strait in December, talks about her new music and spending time with survivors of Las Vegas shootings

Eschewing the full-band format of previous tours, the "Listening Room Series" kicks off April 17th in Portland, Oregon, and will feature Cam's songs arranged for an acoustic trio and presented in smaller, more intimate venues. Those include the Rockwood Music Hall in New York as well as Café Du Nord in San Francisco, with a release about the tour promising unvarnished and uncensored storytelling for those in attendance.

While Cam's willingness to speak her mind is one thing that endears her to fans, it also draws its share of detractors. That much was evident in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting last October, when she broached the subject of background checks and other forms of gun control, along with the way those discussions tend to break down.

"People wanted to come on Twitter and come at me for backing background checks," she told Rolling Stone Country. "And the thing is, the overall narrative becomes 'which side are you on?' As if there's a side to a completely multifaceted thing. I hope that people can start seeing through that."



The full dates for Cam's "Listening Room Series" Tour:

April 17 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

April 18 – Kuna, ID @ Cowgirls Saloon

April 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

April 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

April 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Hope Family Winery

April 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

April 25 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

April 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

May 7 – New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

May 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

May 10 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin' Java