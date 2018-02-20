Caitlyn Smith Plots Headlining 2018 Starfire Tour

Roots pop singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith has revealed plans for her first headlining tour, as the powerhouse vocalist embarks on a wide-ranging string of club dates this spring.
Named the Starfire Tour in honor of her debut album, Smith’s headlining trek will begin on April 5th in Northampton, Massachusetts, and is set to wrap on May 10th with a show at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge. Along the way she’ll make stops in New York City and her hometown of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, plus a previously announced appearance on public radio’s Live From Here With Chris Thile.
The tour follows the January release of Smith’s Starfire LP, which came after she spent several years writing songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Lady Antebellum, Meghan Trainor and James Bay. She was named one of Rolling Stone Country’s 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know in 2016.
The Starfire Tour will also feature pop singer-songwriter Andrea Davidson as Smith’s opening act. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 23rd.
Here’s a complete list of dates and venues on Caitlyn Smith’s Starfire Tour:
April 5 – Northampton, Massachusetts @ Iron Horse Music Hall
April 6 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Café 939 at Berklee
April 7 – Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall
April 8 – South Burlington, Vermont @ Higher Ground – Showcase Room
April 10 – Charlottesville, Virginia @ The Southern
April 12 – Asbury Park, New Jersey @ The Wonder Bar
April 13 – New York, New York @ Mercury Lounge
April 14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ World Café – Upstairs Live
April 15 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock and Roll Hotel
April 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
April 18 – Covington, Kentucky @ Madison Live
April 20 – Cannon Falls, Minnesota @ Cannon Falls Auditorium
April 21 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Rave Bar
April 22 – Urbana, Illinois @ Canopy Club
April 26 – Decatur, Georgia @ Eddie’s Attic
April 27 – Greer, South Carolina @ The Spinning Jenny
April 28 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ The Evening Muse
May 2 – Evanston, Illinois @ SPACE
May 3 – Ann Arbor, Michigan @ Blind Pig
May 4 – Akron, Ohio @ Musica
May 5 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ The Club at Stage AE
May 9 – Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theatre
May 10 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Mercy Lounge