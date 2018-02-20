Caitlyn Smith Plots Headlining 2018 Starfire Tour

Roots pop singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith has revealed plans for her first headlining tour, as the powerhouse vocalist embarks on a wide-ranging string of club dates this spring.

Named the Starfire Tour in honor of her debut album, Smith’s headlining trek will begin on April 5th in Northampton, Massachusetts, and is set to wrap on May 10th with a show at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge. Along the way she’ll make stops in New York City and her hometown of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, plus a previously announced appearance on public radio’s Live From Here With Chris Thile.

The tour follows the January release of Smith’s Starfire LP, which came after she spent several years writing songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Lady Antebellum, Meghan Trainor and James Bay. She was named one of Rolling Stone Country’s 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know in 2016.

The Starfire Tour will also feature pop singer-songwriter Andrea Davidson as Smith’s opening act. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 23rd.

Here’s a complete list of dates and venues on Caitlyn Smith’s Starfire Tour:

April 5 – Northampton, Massachusetts @ Iron Horse Music Hall

April 6 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Café 939 at Berklee

April 7 – Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall

April 8 – South Burlington, Vermont @ Higher Ground – Showcase Room

April 10 – Charlottesville, Virginia @ The Southern

April 12 – Asbury Park, New Jersey @ The Wonder Bar

April 13 – New York, New York @ Mercury Lounge

April 14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ World Café – Upstairs Live

April 15 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock and Roll Hotel

April 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

April 18 – Covington, Kentucky @ Madison Live

April 20 – Cannon Falls, Minnesota @ Cannon Falls Auditorium

April 21 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Rave Bar

April 22 – Urbana, Illinois @ Canopy Club

April 26 – Decatur, Georgia @ Eddie’s Attic

April 27 – Greer, South Carolina @ The Spinning Jenny

April 28 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ The Evening Muse

May 2 – Evanston, Illinois @ SPACE

May 3 – Ann Arbor, Michigan @ Blind Pig

May 4 – Akron, Ohio @ Musica

May 5 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ The Club at Stage AE

May 9 – Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theatre

May 10 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Mercy Lounge