Buck Owens' Final Album for Capitol 'Country Singer's Prayer' Set for Release

This August, Country Singer's Prayer, Buck Owens' final album for Capitol Records, will be released for the first time in its original, intended form.

Recorded in November 1975, Country Singer's Prayer was intended to serve as Owens' final album for Capitol, but was ultimately shelved after a lack of commercial interest in the singer following Owens' fall off the charts earlier in 1975.

Although Owens would soon re-record several of the songs originally recorded for his final Capitol LP, the album has until now remained unreleased in this form for 43 years.

The release will include two of Owens' final Capitol B-sides, in addition to new liner notes featuring interviews with his former piano player Jim Shaw and legendary songwriter Robert John Jones.

Here's the tracklisting for Country Singer's Prayer:

1. "John Law"

2. "Love Don't Make the Bars"

3. "He Ain’t Been Out Bowling With the Boys"

4. "Drifting Away"

5. "The Battle of New Orleans"

6. "Country Singer's Prayer"

7. "California Okie"

8. "A Different Kind of Sad"

9. "It's Been a Long, Long Time"

10. "How's Everything"

11. "Run Him to the Round House Nellie (You Might Corner Him There)" [Bonus Track]

12. "Meanwhile Back at the Ranch" [Bonus Track]

Country Singer's Prayer will be in stores August 17th on Omnivore Recordings.