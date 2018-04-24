See Brothers Osborne's Searing 'Shoot Me Straight' on 'Colbert'

Just days after releasing their new album Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne got this week started the right way with a sizzling rendition of the single "Shoot Me Straight" on Monday's episode The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

A six-and-a-half-minute jam in its full album form, "Shoot Me Straight" was cut nearly in half for the Nashville duo's television appearance, but it lacked none of its intended punch. If anything, the shorter, more condensed version hit even harder than normal, with John Osborne's guitar solo — a must-have no matter the song's length — particularly focused and fiery. Like the song's title implies, it's a fast in and out to lay you on your ass, no chaser needed.

"Shoot Me Straight," written by John and TJ Osborne with Lee Thomas Miller, has climbed inside the Top 40 of the country charts, while Port Saint Joe will be looking to make its debut on the Country Albums chart this week. In the meantime, Brothers Osborne, who recently won in two categories at the 53rd ACM Awards, will perform at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on April 28th.