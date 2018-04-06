Hear Brothers Osborne's Breezy New Song 'Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)'

Brothers Osborne have released a new track in advance of their upcoming sophomore album Port Saint Joe, sharing the slow burning roots-pop jam, "Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)."

Related Hear Brothers Osborne's Blistering Opus 'Shoot Me Straight' First taste of the sibling duo's upcoming album clocks in at nearly seven minutes

The Grammy-nominated duo slide through the breezy anthem of eternal love, which features the confessional, relaxed vibe of TJ Osborne's vocals and a deep-pocket rhythm, plus a soulful guitar motif and passionate, fuzzed-out solo courtesy of sibling John. "We'll go on 'til we're pushing up daisies / We'll grow old and wild and I'll still be calling you baby / We'll never get enough, we'll be living it up right down 'til the day we die / No, we ain't getting out of this love alive," they sing in the chorus.

"Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)" is just the second song released in advance of Port Saint Joe, which comes out April 20th and is named after the tiny Gulf Coast town in Florida where the project was recorded with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Little Big Town). The album's squalling, boozy anthem "Shoot Me Straight" is out now.

Brothers Osborne will embark on their first headlining tour of the U.K. and Ireland in May, and are joining Dierks Bentley's 2018 Mountain High Tour this summer. On April 15th they'll head to the ACM Awards in Las Vegas, where they'll defend their Vocal Duo of the Year title and are also up for Video of the Year for the mix of political commentary and Point Break-style action in "It Ain't My Fault."