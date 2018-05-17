"Brothers Osborne performing in a weed dispensary" is about as 2018 of a tag line as one can hope to find, and a tiny sliver of joy in otherwise dark times. The Maryland siblings recently released video of them performing "Shoot Me Straight" at a Colorado dispensary and now they've issued a second installment with an acoustic rendition of "Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)," from their 2018 album Port Saint Joe.

Recorded inside a Terrapin Care Station location, the clip features the straight-shooting brothers with acoustic guitars and drummer Adam Box — keeping time on his cajón — for this stripped-down rendition of the Port Saint Joe album cut. Though already a sparkling, soul ballad in its studio form, "Pushing Up Daisies" gets an especially gentle touch here, with John Osborne peeling off a tasteful solo. Surrounded by inventory as they play, the video is both picturesque and comically artful as it cuts between shots framed by the long, leafy stems of the green stuff.

Brothers Osborne — no strangers to marijuana, check out "Greener Pastures" from their 2016 Pawn Shop LP, among other instances — have a busy tour schedule ahead this summer, including supporting dates on Dierks Bentley's Mountain High Tour.. Next up Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, tonight, May 18th.