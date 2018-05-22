Brothers Osborne made a return visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, performing the aching ballad "Weed, Whiskey and Willie" from their latest album Port Saint Joe.

Related Why Brothers Osborne Are Country Music's New Working-Class Heroes With superb new album 'Port Saint Joe' and a willingness to rally for social change, award-winning duo give a voice to the little guy

An ode to the medicinal qualities of smoke, brown liquor and country music, as TJ Osborne notes in one verse, "Weed, Whiskey and Willie" is a waltz steeped in heartbreak and traditional country sounds. "I've got bottles and vinyl stacked to the ceilin' / I get stoned for survival, it helps with the healin'," sings TJ Osborne in the opening line. On the Late Night stage, the siblings play off one another, with TJ's rumbling vocals giving way to a fluid guitar solo from John, while their band executes every start-stop change with expert precision.

Having recently wrapped up a series of European dates after winning the ACM Vocal Duo of the Year honor, Brothers Osborne have now joined up with Dierks Bentley's Mountain High Tour alongside Lanco. That trek resumes May 31st in Cincinnati, Ohio, but Brothers Osborne also have a May 25th show at Budweiser Salute to Service in Charleston, South Carolina.