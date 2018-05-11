See Brothers Osborne Sing 'Shoot Me Straight' at Weed Dispensary

Brothers Osborne have extolled the virtues of cannabis on more than one occasion, including in songs like "Greener Pastures" and "Weed, Whiskey and Willie." Even so, they've most likely never had a gig like the one they filmed at one of Colorado's Terrapin Care Station marijuana dispensaries.

Seated in the middle of a growing room, brothers TJ and John rip through a hazy, acoustic rendition of "Shoot Me Straight," the lead single from their second album Port Saint Joe, which was released – appropriately – on April 20th. With their shades firmly in place and a pair of acoustic guitars in hand, the duo's bluesy dive-bar anthem billowed through the room, momentarily taking focus away from the six-foot-tall plants in full bloom behind them. TJ's sonorous voice booms and John's fingers fly through a potent guitar solo, yet the song manages to maintain a certain laid-back cool.

Brothers Osborne are currently overseas for a weekend of dates in the U.K., and will soon join Dierks Bentley's aptly titled Mountain High Tour, which kicks off May 18th in the duo's home state of Maryland and includes Lanco.