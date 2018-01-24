Brothers Osborne Announce New Album 'Port Saint Joe'

Brothers Osborne began 2018 with a bold statement, releasing the seven-minute guitar epic "Shoot Me Straight" as the first single from their next LP. On Wednesday, the sibling duo revealed details for that new album, titled Port Saint Joe.

Related 2018 Country Music Preview: 30 Most Anticipated Albums and Tours From new LPs by Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley to tours by Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney

Named for the coastal Florida town where it was recorded under the guidance of producer Jay Joyce (who also produced their debut album Pawn Shop), Port Saint Joe arrives April 20th and will offer 10 new songs co-written by singer TJ Osborne and guitarist John Osborne, including "Shoot Me Straight." Among their collaborators are hit producer-songwriter Shane McAnally, Travis Meadows and Kendell Marvel, who released his solo album Lowdown and Lonesome in 2017 and contributed to three of the new songs.

Brothers Osborne's debut Pawn Shop was released in early 2016, producing the Mediabase Number One (and Billboard Country Airplay Number Two) "Stay a Little Longer." Subsequent single releases from the LP included "21 Summer" and, most recently, "It Ain't My Fault," a gospel-infused rocker that made it to Number 12.

In November, Brothers Osborne collected their second consecutive Vocal Duo of the Year honor at the CMA Awards, an occurrence that signaled approval among their industry peers for their trend-bucking brand of country-rock. They're currently nominated for a Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for "It Ain't My Fault," and they're set to perform on the January 28th telecast alongside Eric Church and Maren Morris as part of a tribute to victims of concert shootings. They're also currently among a small group of country performers scheduled to play Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 7th to 10th, in Manchester, Tennessee. They'll join Dierks Bentley on his upcoming The Mountain Tour in May.

Here's the Port Saint Joe Track Listing:

1. "Slow Your Roll" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Barry Dean, Troy Verges)

2. "Shoot Me Straight" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Thomas Miller)

3. "I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Shane McAnally, Matt Dragstrem)

4. "Weed, Whiskey and Willie" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Laura Veltz)

5. "Tequila Again" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

6. "A Couple Wrongs Makin’ It Alright" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Connie Harrington)

7. "Pushing Up Daisies" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

8. "Drank Like Hank" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

9. "A Little Bit Trouble" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Dave Barnes)

10. "While You Still Can" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Travis Meadows)