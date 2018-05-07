Brett Eldredge Extends 2018 Long Way Tour

Country crooner Brett Eldredge has announced a second leg of shows on his first-ever headlining Long Way Tour fall run, adding new dates for fall.
Kicking off September 13th in Denver, Colorado, and running through October 19th in Boca Raton, Florida, Eldredge's trek has been extended by 14 more dates with support from "All On Me" singer Devin Dawson. Along with newcomer Jillian Jacqueline, Dawson was also served as a supporting act on the tour's first leg, which wrapped up Saturday at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.
The tour takes its name from the Illinois native's current single, which peaked at Number Three on Billboard's Country Airplay chart last week. The romantic ballad originally appeared on Edlredge's 2017 self-titled fourth album, which was his second to land at Number One on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
Tickets for the second leg of The Long Way Tour go on sale May 11th, and Eldredge will keep a full schedule of fair and festival dates this summer between headlining obligations.
Dates for the fall leg of Brett Eldredge's The Long Way Tour:
September 13 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
September 14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ WestFair Amphitheatre
September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amp (KBEQ Yallapalooza)
September 20 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
September 21 – Kennewick,WA @ Toyota Center
September 22 – Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion
September 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica
September 29 – Bloomsburg, PA @ The Bloomsburg Fair
October 4 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
October 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
October 11 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center
October 13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
October 18 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
October 19 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre