Brett Eldredge Extends 2018 Long Way Tour

Country crooner Brett Eldredge has announced a second leg of shows on his first-ever headlining Long Way Tour fall run, adding new dates for fall.

Kicking off September 13th in Denver, Colorado, and running through October 19th in Boca Raton, Florida, Eldredge's trek has been extended by 14 more dates with support from "All On Me" singer Devin Dawson. Along with newcomer Jillian Jacqueline, Dawson was also served as a supporting act on the tour's first leg, which wrapped up Saturday at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

The tour takes its name from the Illinois native's current single, which peaked at Number Three on Billboard's Country Airplay chart last week. The romantic ballad originally appeared on Edlredge's 2017 self-titled fourth album, which was his second to land at Number One on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Tickets for the second leg of The Long Way Tour go on sale May 11th, and Eldredge will keep a full schedule of fair and festival dates this summer between headlining obligations.

Dates for the fall leg of Brett Eldredge's The Long Way Tour:

September 13 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

September 14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ WestFair Amphitheatre

September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amp (KBEQ Yallapalooza)

September 20 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

September 21 – Kennewick,WA @ Toyota Center

September 22 – Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion

September 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica

September 29 – Bloomsburg, PA @ The Bloomsburg Fair

October 4 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

October 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

October 11 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

October 13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

October 18 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

October 19 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre