See Brent Cobb's Colorful 'Mornin's Gonna Come' Video

Earlier this month Brent Cobb released the video for "Mornin's Gonna Come," the latest preview of his highly-anticipated third studio album, Providence Canyon, due in early May.

The animated video depicts the hard-partying, backwoods story that Cobb tells in the bluesy country-rocker, a song that's characteristic of the harder, funk-oriented sound Cobb explores on his new album following the folksy meditation of 2016's Shine on Rainy Day.

Co-written with Neil Medley and Aaron Ratiere, "Mornin's Gonna Come" is one of several songs on Providence Canyon that feature Cobb experimenting with a rhythmic spoken-word cadence, which he says is simply the byproduct of growing up in the deep South.

"If you go to the South you'll notice that people have a rhythm to the way they talk," Cobb tells Rolling Stone Country. "I went home recently and I overheard my family talking, and if you didn't know them or talk to them everyday you might not know what the hell they were saying, but they just had this rhythm, and that's always been a part of what I try to do. I just love that cadence, that natural rhythm."

Providence Canyon is in stores on May 11th.