Watch Brent Cobb's Tale of Road Fatigue in 'Come Home Soon' Video

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brent Cobb has released a new song from his upcoming third studio album Providence Canyon, issuing "Come Home Soon" on Thursday.

Featuring Cobb's south Georgia drawl over a loping, Southern rock beat and expressive slide guitar, "Come Home Soon" is a breezy but bittersweet meditation on the side effects of life on the road. The song was written while Cobb was on tour with Willie Nelson, living it up and still craving new horizons, but also growing road weary and afraid of losing his identity.

"It's been so long / Since I felt at home / I've forgotten what it feels like to belong / Anywhere, and I'm scared / I might forget who I am too / If I don't come home … soon," goes the plaintive chorus.

As with the previously released "Mornin's Gonna Come" "King of Alabama," the single is accompanied by a surreal animated video that mirrors the lonesome storyline.

Based on earlier releases like "Ain't a Road Too Long," "King of Alabama" and "Mornin's Gonna Come," Providence Canyon (out May 14th) appears to have a slightly harder, funkier edge than the gentle country-folk of Cobb's acclaimed major-label debut Shine On a Rainy Day. The new album reunites him with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton), who also happens to be the artist's cousin.

Cobb is currently headlining his Ain't a Road Too Long Tour, and will join Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show as an opening act this summer.

Brent Cobb's Providence Canyon track list:

1. "Providence Canyon"

2. "King of Alabama"

3. "Mornin's Gonna Come"

4. "Come Home Soon"

5. "Sucker For a Good Time"

6. "High in the Country"

7. "If I Don't See Ya"

8. ".30-06"

9. "Lorene"

10. "When the Dust Settles"

11. "Ain't a Road Too Long"