Brent Cobb Extends 2018 Ain't a Road Too Long Tour

On February 16th, Brent Cobb launches his headlining Ain't a Road Too Long Tour with a show in Memphis, Tennessee, following supporting dates with Miranda Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour and some high-seas performing aboard the Cayamo Cruise. The headlining trek, named for Cobb's latest single, has now been extended through May.

Related 2018 Country Music Preview: 30 Most Anticipated Albums and Tours From new LPs by Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley to tours by Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney

The new shows pick up May 1st at Proud Larry's in Oxford, Mississippi, and include a run of club dates from Texas to the West Coast, hitting the Troubadour in West Hollywood California and the Chapel in San Francisco along the way. The trek currently wraps up May 26th at Slowdown in Omaha, Nebraska. Tickets for these new dates go on sale January 19th at 10 a.m. local time.

Cobb is currently nominated for a Best Americana Album Grammy award for his LP Shine On Rainy Day, produced by his cousin Dave Cobb and released on Cobb's Low Country Sound imprint in 2016. The Georgia native, whose songs have been recorded by Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan, found himself winning favor with fans of Americana and mainstream country alike after the album's arrival.

"I'm just glad for the response and the appreciation and the support of everyone on all sides," he told Rolling Stone Country. "I don't know if [my success] would have happened any other time than right now."



Most recently, Cobb released "Ain't a Road Too Long," the funky talking-blues number that gave his tour its name.

Brent Cobb's extended Ain't a Road Too Long Tour dates:

May 1 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

May 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

May 3 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

May 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Jr.

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

May 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

May 9 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

May 11 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

May 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

May 16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

May 18 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

May 19 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Biltmore Cabaret

May 22 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

May 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

May 24 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

May 25 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

May 26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown