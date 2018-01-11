Brandy Clark Unveils Headlining 2018 Tour Dates

Brandy Clark has mapped out a 2018 schedule that will keep her on the road throughout the first half of the year, sharing stages with Dwight Yoakam and Sugarland (on the duo's highly anticipated Still the Same Tour), while also headlining a series of her "An Evening With Brandy Clark" dates, which kick off in
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who spent 2017 crossing the country with Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, among others, will feature special guests on her headlining shows, including Angaleena Presley, Rick Brantley, Maggie Rose and Cross Atlantic. Further details are available at Clark's website.
Last August,
"An Evening with Brandy Clark" Tour Dates:
January 25 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
January 26 – New York, NY @ City Winery
January 27 – Montville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
January 28 – Boston, MA @ City Winery
February 3 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
February 8 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
February 9 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
February 10 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room
February 14 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
February 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
February 16 – Lafayette, IN @ Carnahan Hall
February 17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
February 22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre
February 23 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
February 24 – Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay Theatre
Dwight Yoakam dates:
March 3 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre
March 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
March 7 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre
March 8 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino
March 11 – Grand Forks, ND @ Chester Fritz Auditorium
March 28 – Champaign, IL @ The Virginia Theatre
March 30 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center
March 31 – St. Joseph, MO @ The Missouri Theatre