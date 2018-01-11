Brandy Clark Unveils Headlining 2018 Tour Dates

Brandy Clark has mapped out a 2018 schedule that will keep her on the road throughout the first half of the year, sharing stages with Dwight Yoakam and Sugarland (on the duo's highly anticipated Still the Same Tour), while also headlining a series of her "An Evening With Brandy Clark" dates, which kick off in Ridgefield , Connecticut , on January 25th.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who spent 2017 crossing the country with Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, among others, will feature special guests on her headlining shows, including Angaleena Presley, Rick Brantley, Maggie Rose and Cross Atlantic. Further details are available at Clark's website.

Last August, Clark released her first-ever live LP. Recorded during a 2016 performance at L.A. 's Hotel Café, Live From Los Angeles featured a version of her "When I Get to Drinkin'." In a live performance of that song from the stage of Nashville 's City Winery last year, Clark noted that she would one day like to make a record of nothing but drinking songs – a "full-on ode to alcoholism," she said. Clark's set list includes not only a handful of drinking songs but other tunes from her acclaimed LPs 12 Stories and Big Day in a Small Town, as well as songs she's written for others including the Miranda Lambert smash, "Mama's Broken Heart."

"An Evening with Brandy Clark" Tour Dates:

January 25 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

January 26 – New York, NY @ City Winery

January 27 – Montville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

January 28 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

February 3 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

February 8 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

February 9 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

February 10 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

February 14 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

February 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

February 16 – Lafayette, IN @ Carnahan Hall

February 17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

February 22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre

February 23 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

February 24 – Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay Theatre

Dwight Yoakam dates:



March 3 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre

March 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

March 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

March 7 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

March 8 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

March 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino

March 11 – Grand Forks, ND @ Chester Fritz Auditorium

March 28 – Champaign, IL @ The Virginia Theatre

March 30 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center

March 31 – St. Joseph, MO @ The Missouri Theatre