Brandy Clark, American Aquarium Lead AmericanaFest 2018 Lineup

With the frenzy of South By Southwest only barely in the rearview mirror, it's already time to start planning for the Americana music world's equivalent, AmericanaFest, which takes in Nashville every September. The first 74 performers for the 2018 edition have been announced, with Brandy Clark, American Aquarium, Alejandro Escovedo and Lee Ann Womack leading the lineup.
More than 250 acts will converge on Music City from September 11th to 16th for this year's AmericanaFest, bringing together an eclectic mix of country, folk, blues and rock artists, along with singer-songwriters and other performers from across the spectrum of American roots music. Jade Bird, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Israel Nash, John Oates, Joe Purdy and Jaime Wyatt are also part of the lineup, with more acts to be revealed in the coming months.
Now in its 19th year, AmericanaFest is Nashville's laid-back take on the sprawling, citywide music festival, with concerts spread around venues throughout the city, including Mercy Lounge, City Winery and 3rd & Lindsley. The six-day festival also pays an annual visit to the legendary Ryman Auditorium, which hosts the annual Americana Honors & Awards on September 12th. Womack has a tradition of her own that she'll be continuing with the return of her Lee Ann Womack & Friends showcase.
Passes for AmericanaFest start at $75 and are on sale now. Here's the first round of performers scheduled to appear at AmericanaFest 2018:
Alejandro Escovedo
American Aquarium
American Folk
Animal Years
The Black Lillies
Brandy Clark
Caitlin Canty
Carolina Story
Catherine Britt
Cedric Burnside
Chance McCoy
The Commonheart
Courtney Hartman
Dawn Landes
Dead Horses
Devon Gilfillian
Dom Flemons
Drivin N Cryin
The Earls of Leicester
Emily Scott Robinson
Erin Rae
Ghost of Paul Revere
H.C. McEntire
Hayley Thompson-King
Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs
Holly Macve
Ida Mae
Israel Nash
Jade Jackson
Jaime Wyatt
Jamie McLean Band
Jeffrey Foucault
Jerry Douglas
Jill Andrews
Joe Purdy
John Carter Cash
John Craigie
John Oates
Josh Rennie-Hynes
Katie Pruitt
Kim Richey
Lee Ann Womack & Friends
Lindsay Lou
Liz Brasher
Lucky Lips
Luke Winslow-King
Lula Wiles
Madisen Ward and The Mama Bear
Mary Gauthier
The McCrary Sisters
McKenzie Lockhart
Mountain Heart
Nicholas Jamerson
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Phil Madeira
Prinz Grizzley and His Beargaroos
Ron Pope
Ruston Kelly
Sam Lewis
Scott Mulvahill
Shemekia Copeland
Shook Twins
The Small Glories
Sons of Bill
Southern Avenue
Sunny War
Them Coulee Boys
Tommy Emmanuel
Vandoliers
The War and Treaty
Whiskey Wolves of the West
William Crighton
William Prince
Worry Dolls