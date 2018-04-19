Brandy Clark, American Aquarium Lead AmericanaFest 2018 Lineup

With the frenzy of South By Southwest only barely in the rearview mirror, it's already time to start planning for the Americana music world's equivalent, AmericanaFest, which takes in Nashville every September. The first 74 performers for the 2018 edition have been announced, with Brandy Clark, American Aquarium, Alejandro Escovedo and Lee Ann Womack leading the lineup.

More than 250 acts will converge on Music City from September 11th to 16th for this year's AmericanaFest, bringing together an eclectic mix of country, folk, blues and rock artists, along with singer-songwriters and other performers from across the spectrum of American roots music. Jade Bird, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Israel Nash, John Oates, Joe Purdy and Jaime Wyatt are also part of the lineup, with more acts to be revealed in the coming months.

Now in its 19th year, AmericanaFest is Nashville's laid-back take on the sprawling, citywide music festival, with concerts spread around venues throughout the city, including Mercy Lounge, City Winery and 3rd & Lindsley. The six-day festival also pays an annual visit to the legendary Ryman Auditorium, which hosts the annual Americana Honors & Awards on September 12th. Womack has a tradition of her own that she'll be continuing with the return of her Lee Ann Womack & Friends showcase.

Passes for AmericanaFest start at $75 and are on sale now. Here's the first round of performers scheduled to appear at AmericanaFest 2018:

Alejandro Escovedo

American Aquarium

American Folk

Animal Years

The Black Lillies

Brandy Clark

Caitlin Canty

Carolina Story

Catherine Britt

Cedric Burnside

Chance McCoy

The Commonheart

Courtney Hartman

Dawn Landes

Dead Horses

Devon Gilfillian

Dom Flemons

Drivin N Cryin

The Earls of Leicester

Emily Scott Robinson

Erin Rae

Ghost of Paul Revere

H.C. McEntire

Hayley Thompson-King

Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs

Holly Macve

Ida Mae

Israel Nash

Jade Jackson

Jaime Wyatt

Jamie McLean Band

Jeffrey Foucault

Jerry Douglas

Jill Andrews

Joe Purdy

John Carter Cash

John Craigie

John Oates

Josh Rennie-Hynes

Katie Pruitt

Kim Richey

Lee Ann Womack & Friends

Lindsay Lou

Liz Brasher

Lucky Lips

Luke Winslow-King

Lula Wiles

Madisen Ward and The Mama Bear

Mary Gauthier

The McCrary Sisters

McKenzie Lockhart

Mountain Heart

Nicholas Jamerson

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Phil Madeira

Prinz Grizzley and His Beargaroos

Ron Pope

Ruston Kelly

Sam Lewis

Scott Mulvahill

Shemekia Copeland

Shook Twins

The Small Glories

Sons of Bill

Southern Avenue

Sunny War

Them Coulee Boys

Tommy Emmanuel

Vandoliers

The War and Treaty

Whiskey Wolves of the West

William Crighton

William Prince

Worry Dolls