Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson Join 2018 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

Brandi Carlile is headed back to Newport Folk Festival in 2018, becoming the latest artist to be added to a lineup that already includes Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Courtney Barnett.

Carlile, who was added to the Rhode Island festival's rolling announcements today, will be making her third appearance at Newport with a slot on the third and final day of music on Sunday, July 29th. She previously played there in 2008 and 2015, the same year she released her LP The Firewatcher's Daughter. This year's visit accompanies the February release of her new LP By the Way, I Forgive You.

First held in 1959, Newport Folk celebrates its 60th installment this year and has been doing a slow reveal of the artists that will be performing there. Also announced are Bedouine, Caamp, Charlie Parr, Colter Wall, Darlingside, Fantastic Negrito, Gary Clark Jr., Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, JD McPherson, Jen Cloher, Nicole Atkins, Passenger, Phoebe Bridgers, Rachael & Vilray, Tank and the Bangas, the Lone Bellow, the War and Treaty, the Weather Station, This is the Kit, Twain, and Tyler Childers.

Newport Folk Festival takes place July 27th to 29th at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.