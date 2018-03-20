Brad Paisley, Ellen DeGeneres Announce California Wildfires Benefit Concert

Santa Barbara, California, and the surrounding region were just recovering from the wildfires that scorched the area in December when it was hit by heavy rains and subsequent mudslides. On Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times, residents of Santa Barbara County were ordered to evacuate because of a threat of additional mudslides and falling rocks ­– the third such evacuation order this March.

In response to the disasters, Brad Paisley and Ellen DeGeneres, a Santa Barbara resident, have joined up to stage a benefit concert on May 12th. Set for the Santa Barbara Bowl, the show, which will feature performances by "Brad Paisley and Friends," supports the Santa Barbara and Montecito communities and the service workers and first responders of the area. Paisley and DeGeneres are calling the show "The 2nd Responders," in deference to the personnel who arrived first on the scene to rescue those in peril.

Paisley and his wife, the actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, spent their honeymoon in the region after marrying in 2003. "Kim and I fell in love with Santa Barbara and the Montecito area on our honeymoon. It feels like small town America by the sea," said Paisley in a statement. "With this concert I hope to raise awareness, spirits and money for the region that's recovering from the devastating mudslides and fires. I hope people come out and actually make it an experience with us and visit some of the local shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops."

Paisley, a frequent guest on DeGeneres' talk show, recently performed at RodeoHouston in Texas and visited with former president George H.W. Bush while in the area. He later tweeted his thanks to Bush for his service to the country, making a point to recognize his support of the U.S. intelligence agencies, which have recently been under fire.

Tickets to Paisley and DeGeneres' Santa Barbara concert will go on sale March 24th.